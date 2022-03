Ron Santo and Pat Hughes in WGN’s Cubs Radio booth at Wrigley Field before the tiebreaker game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants, September 28, 1998 (WGN Radio photo)

Last week would have been Ron Santo’s 82nd birthday. We remember him by looking back at how he was remembered by his long-time partner in WGN’s Cubs Radio booth, Pat Hughes, as Pat delivered a eulogy at Ron’s funeral in December, 2010.

Bonus: Pat Hughes outside Holy Name Cathedral before the funeral service: