From the archives: Milt Rosenberg talks with Watergate-era Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee

Ben Bradlee, former executive editor of The Washington Post, at an event sponsored by The Washington Post to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate Monday, June 11, 2012 at the Watergate office building in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ben Bradlee served as executive editor of the Washington Post from 1968 to 1991. During his tenure, reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein investigated what began as a break-in at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters at the Watergate Hotel and would grow to a scandal that lead to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Those events were depicted in the film “All the Presidents Men,” in which Bradlee was portrayed by actor Jason Robards.

To mark the 100th anniversary of Ben Bradlee’s birth on August 26, 1921, we present this segment from an October, 1995, edition of Extension 720 with Milt Rosenberg. In the segment, Bradlee analyzes the role his journalists played during the early days of the Watergate investigation, before it had reached the level of scandal that would lead to Nixon’s resignation. He also discuses Woodward and Bernstein’s informant “Deep Throat,” whose true identity at the time of this interview remained a secret to all but those directly involved.