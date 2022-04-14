Former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington was born on April 15, 1922. To mark what would have been his 100th birthday, we look back at this conversation between Washington and WGN Radio’s Milt Rosenberg on Extension 720. The segment is from April 4, 1983, just over a week before the general election against Republican Bernard Epton after Washington defeated Jane Byrne (the incumbent) and Richard M. Daley in the Democratic primary. Washington would become Chicago’s first African American mayor serving from April 29, 1983 until his death on November 25, 1987.

