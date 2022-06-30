The Tribune Tower was, for decades, the home of the Chicago Tribune and, on two separate occasions, WGN Radio. Now, a completely renovated Tribune Tower has been converted into luxury condos. On July 6, 2000, Milt Rosenberg hosted a special broadcast of Extension 720 to mark the 75th anniversary of Tribune Tower. The broadcast originated from Colonel Robert McCormick’s office on the 24th floor of the Tower and featured a panel featuring Tribune Editor Howard Tyner, the paper’s architecture critic Blair Kamin, and Col. John Votaw of the 1st Division Museum. Plus, the show included rare audio of Col. McCormick talking about the future of radio and television.

