From the archives: Kathy & Judy and ‘Gracie moments’

WGN Archives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fifteen years ago, Kathy O’Malley and Judy Markey were awarded the Gracie Allen Award from American Women in Radio & Television for Outstanding Talk Radio Show. On Monday, June 19, 2006, as part of their trip to New York City to receive the award, they broadcast their show from Museum of Television and Radio. Here’s part of that show, featuring “The Girlfriends” reading some “Gracie moments” sent in by listeners and then playing back some of their own favorite “oops” and “nevermind” moments from their show.

  • Judy Markey and Kathy O’Malley with their Gracie Award (WGN Radio photo)
  • Judy Markey, producer Beth Swierk, and Kathy O’Malley. The awards luncheon was at Tavern on the Green in New York. (WGN Radio photo)
  • Rene Syler, host of CBS’ “The Early Show” presented Kathy and Judy with their award for “Outstanding Talk Show Radio” at the AWRT Gracie Awards Luncheon. (WGN Radio photo)
  • Kathy and Judy get Rene Syler, host of the luncheon and CBS’ “The Early Show,” to crack up on the stage! (WGN Radio photo)
  • Producer Beth Swierk, Kathy O’Malley and Judy Markey. The awards luncheon was at Tavern on the Green in New York. (WGN Radio photo)
  • Kathy and Judy broadcasting from the Museum of Television and Radio in New York (WGN Radio photo)
  • In 2008, K&J won the award again! (WGN Radio photo)
  • In 2008, K&J won the award again! Judy Markey and Kathy O’Malley with their Gracie Award (WGN Radio photo)
  • In 2008, K&J won the award again! Producer Beth Swierk, Judy Markey and Kathy O’Malley (WGN Radio photo)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories