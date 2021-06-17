From the archives: Kathy & Judy and ‘Gracie moments’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are eyeing a $6 trillion infrastructure investment plan that goes far beyond roads and bridges to include core party priorities, from lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60 and adding vision and hearing benefits to incorporating a long-running effort to provide legal status for certain immigrants, including “Dreamers."

The Senate is preparing a budget document, alongside one in the House, that puts a new focus on President Joe Biden’s big legislative proposaland shows the scope of what Democrats want to accomplish with a go-it-alone approach, separate from any possible bipartisan deal.