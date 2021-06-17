From the archives: Kathy & Judy and ‘Gracie moments’

Fifteen years ago, Kathy O’Malley and Judy Markey were awarded the Gracie Allen Award from American Women in Radio & Television for Outstanding Talk Radio Show. On Monday, June 19, 2006, as part of their trip to New York City to receive the award, they broadcast their show from Museum of Television and Radio. Here’s part of that show, featuring “The Girlfriends” reading some “Gracie moments” sent in by listeners and then playing back some of their own favorite “oops” and “nevermind” moments from their show.