From the archives: John Williams visits Pastor Corey Brooks in 2012

John Williams visited Pastor Corey Brooks in January, 2012, as Pastor Brooks was living in a tent on the roof of an abandoned motel across from his New Beginnings Church. At the time, Brooks was raising money to buy the property and tear down the motel to make room for a community center. Today, in 2021, Brooks is again living in a tent, this time to raise the funds necessary to build the community center.

