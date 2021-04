On Opening Day, April 10, 1961, WGN's Vince Lloyd spoke with President John F. Kennedy at Griffith Stadium in Washington, DC, home of the Washington Senators. The two spoke, along with Vice President Lyndon Johnson, about Johnson preparing to throw out the first pitch, with Kennedy joking that "he's going to pitch a couple of innings," and the President spoke about his administration's physical education plan.

Audio archived by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.