In 1925, history was made in Dayton, Tennessee. Clarence Darrow faced off against William Jennings Bryan in the Scopes “Monkey” Trial, pitting the theories of evolution and creationism against each other. The case was the basis of the play and film Inherit the Wind.

Besides the legal significance of the arguments and the outcome, there was also another historic element of the trail. WGN Radio was in the courtroom to provide the first ever live broadcast of a legal proceeding. Barely three years after signing on the air as WDAP, WGN brought the activities from the Rhea County Courthouse into homes throughout mid-America.

In 2000, this historic moment was commemorated with a recreation of the trial. And, WGN Radio was there again. John Williams broadcast live from the courthouse in Dayton on Friday, July 14 setting the scene and participating in the recreation itself, playing the role of Quin Ryan, the WGN Radio reporter who originally brought word pictures of the event to listeners back home.

Excerpts of John Williams live broadcast from Dayton, TN, July 14, 2000 featuring John talking with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ed Larson about Larson’s book, “Summer For The Gods,” John talking with Rick Dye, President of the Dayton, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, John talking with T.J. Gill, the actor who portrayed William Jennings Bryan in the reenactment, and John playing a special Scopes edition of the True/False Game:

An excerpt from the reenactment of the trial – Clarence Darrow, for the defense, argues for the removal of the ‘Read Your Bible’ sign from outside the courthouse as well as battles to put Williams Jennings Bryan on the stand.

Photo gallery:

John Williams at the billboard at the entrance to Dayton, TN announcing the event. (WGN Radio photo)

The historic marker outside the Rhea County Courthouse. (WGN Radio photo)

The historic Rhea County Courthouse where the original trial took place. (WGN Radio photo)

The entrance to the Rhea County Courthouse in Dayton, Tennessee. (WGN Radio photo)

A re-creation of the famous sign that hung outside of the court during the original trial. (WGN Radio photo)

Engineer James Lucas (l.) and John Williams prepare for the broadcast. (WGN Radio photo)

Engineer James Lucas plugs John in to make sure he works. (WGN Radio photo)

Producer Matt Bubala, Engineer James Lucas, and John Williams enjoy a light moment. (WGN Radio photo)

John chats with a listener with Chicago ties. (WGN Radio photo)

Some former Chicagoans visit with John. (WGN Radio photo)

The hat that speaks for itself. (WGN Radio photo)

The famouse courtroom, almost exactly as it was in 1925. (WGN Radio photo)

The original jury chairs from 1925, now only used for the annual re-creation. (WGN Radio photo)

The re-creation WGN microphone on the Judge’s stand. (WGN Radio photo)

The re-created WGN microphone. Made partly from a chicken feeder! (WGN Radio photo)

John Williams as Quin Ryan, the WGN reporter who brought the trial to the nation. (WGN Radio photo)

John the thespian. (WGN Radio photo)

A brightly lit John Williams performs the role of Quin Ryan. (WGN Radio photo)