From the archives: John Williams and the ‘Huriball’

Earlier this week, John Williams and his former producer Matt Bubala reminisced about the (mis)adventure with the “Huriball.” What’s the “Huriball?,” you may ask. It was a 9 1/2 foot golf ball-like capsule designed and built by a group of adventurers to allow them to experience the force of a hurricane by safely floating in ocean waters. Except… it was a hoax, and John fell for it for quite a while. Until the story reached the point that it no longer held water, as it were, and caller Tom admitted it was all just a joke. Here are a few segments from the “Huriball” saga.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon