From the archives: John Williams and the ‘Huriball’

The Huriball was not real. If it was, it might have looked something like this. (Lake Michigan photo by Andrea Darlas/WGN Radio – Digital composite by Dave Marzullo/WGN Radio)

Earlier this week, John Williams and his former producer Matt Bubala reminisced about the (mis)adventure with the “Huriball.” What’s the “Huriball?,” you may ask. It was a 9 1/2 foot golf ball-like capsule designed and built by a group of adventurers to allow them to experience the force of a hurricane by safely floating in ocean waters. Except… it was a hoax, and John fell for it for quite a while. Until the story reached the point that it no longer held water, as it were, and caller Tom admitted it was all just a joke. Here are a few segments from the “Huriball” saga.

