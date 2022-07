In this recording, two WGN Radio legends sit down for a chat as morning host Wally Phillips stays up late to join Milt Rosenberg on his evening show, Extension 720, for a discussion about some of Wally’s thoughts about radio and life. “They like you for you, what you are, not what you sound like,” says Wally. “I love what I do.”

