One of Steve King and Johnnie Putman‘s favorite guests over the years was Fran Tate from Barrow, Alaska. In 1984, Fran appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” where she also became one of Johnny’s all-time favorite guests as she discussed her adventures running a Mexican restaurant above the Arctic Circle. In this segment, Steve & Johnnie welcome Fran to the show on January 24, 2005, the day after Johnny Carson’s death, to share her memories of being one of Johnny’s guests.

Fran Tate, during an in-studio visit with Steve & Johnnie. (WGN Radio photo)