From the archives: Former Gov. Jim Thompson wishes Linc Hampton a happy retirement

In this Aug. 21, 2007 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson pauses before beginning a news conference in Chicago. Thompson, known as “Big Jim” during a long career that eventually made him the state’s longest-serving chief executive, has died. He was 84. Thompson died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, his wife, Jayne, told the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Former Illinois Governor James Thompson died Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Over the years, he appeared multiple times on WGN Radio, usually to offer his insight into a news story of the day. But, in December 2006, he called the Spike O’Dell show to offer his congratulations to Linc Hampton on his retirement as an Illinois State Trooper. Linc is best known to WGN listeners for his years as a traffic reporter, a role that earned him recognition on the WGN Radio Walk of Fame. But, prior to that, he was assigned to Gov. Thompson’s security detail, a job the two discussed during the call.

Lincoln Hampton (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)