From the archives: Former Gov. Jim Thompson wishes Linc Hampton a happy retirement

Former Illinois Governor James Thompson died Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Over the years, he appeared multiple times on WGN Radio, usually to offer his insight into a news story of the day. But, in December 2006, he called the Spike O’Dell show to offer his congratulations to Linc Hampton on his retirement as an Illinois State Trooper. Linc is best known to WGN listeners for his years as a traffic reporter, a role that earned him recognition on the WGN Radio Walk of Fame. But, prior to that, he was assigned to Gov. Thompson’s security detail, a job the two discussed during the call.