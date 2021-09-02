From the archives: Extension 720 with Milt Rosenberg in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina

In this Aug. 30, 2005, file photo, floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina fill the streets near downtown New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Last weekend, Hurricane Ida came ashore in Louisiana causing catastrophic damage. By Wednesday, what was left of the storm reached New York City where it caused historic flooding. Nationwide, over thirty deaths have been attributed to Ida.

August 29, 2021, the date Ida made landfall, was the 16th anniversary of another massive storm. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast. Over 1,800 deaths were attributed to Katrina along with $125 billion in damage. Much of the devastation was caused by failures of levees resulting in floodwaters inundating New Orleans and the surrounding areas.

On August 31, 2005, Milt Rosenberg devoted that night’s edition of Extension 720 to a discussion of the then-unfolding tragedy. Milt’s guests included Charles Dowding, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Northwestern University; Albert Hunter, Professor of Sociology at Northwestern University; Patrick Michaels, Research Professor of Environmental Sciences at the University of Virginia; and Ronald Hershow, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at University of Illinois at Chicago.