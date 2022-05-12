Things weren’t going well for Dean Richards on a Sunday morning in May, 2000. A couple of the guests for his “Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning” show had cancelled, leaving Dean with time to fill. He jokingly asked if any celebrities were listening and if they wouldn’t mind calling. It turns out that Drew Carey was listening while on vacation at Walt Disney World. At the time, the Disney resorts there would play WGN Radio on their TVs. Drew called the show and, after waiting a while thinking it was a hoax, Dean took the call. Here’s what that sounded like.

