Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday, August 28, 2020. He was diagnosed with colon cancer four years earlier. Boseman was known for his performances in biopics of Jackie Robinson and James Brown and as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We recall two of his visits with WGN's Dean Richards.

February 2018, discussing Black Panther as well as Boseman's roles as iconic historical figures such as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall: