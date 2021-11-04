From the archives: Bob Collins’ induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame

On the evening of Saturday, November 8, 2008, WGN Radio legend Bob Collins was posthumously inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in a ceremony broadcast live from the Renaissance Chicago Hotel. Below is Bob’s segment featuring an introduction by Jim Bohannon, a tribute from Orion Samuelson, a montage assembled by Victor Lisle, and remarks from Bob’s wife, Christine Collins. We thank the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Museum of Broadcast Communications for permission to use this audio.
