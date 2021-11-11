From the archives: Bob Collins, in his pre-WGN days as a rock-and-roll disc jockey

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Scott was only minutes into his headlining show at the Astroworld music festival when at least one Houston officer radioed over a police channel that the main stage had been compromised by a massive crowd surge. The resulting crush killed at least eight people.

The police radio traffic from the Friday night concert, obtained by the Houston Chronicle, reveals how quickly law enforcement became aware of the rising danger in the throng of concertgoers shortly after the star rapper began performing at the sold-out music festival, which drew about 50,000 people.