From the archives: Bob Collins, in his pre-WGN days as a rock-and-roll disc jockey

This week’s selection from the archives isn’t from WGN Radio, but it does feature one of our most legendary names a few years before he arrived in Chicago. Here’s an air check of Bob “Robert L” Collins working as a rock-and-roll disc jockey at KCBQ Radio in San Diego, recorded on November 15, 1970. These clips seem to be from the end of Bob’s show from that afternoon and the beginning of Bob filling in for evening host Lee “Baby” Simms. It’s a radio air check, so we only hear the host speaking between songs and commercials along with a few station production elements. But, about 1:10 in, we hear Bob conduct an on-air contest, and the down-home Southern charm that WGN listeners would come to know is very evident.
