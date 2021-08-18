From the archives: A visit with Jack Rosenberg

Today, the City of Chicago is honoring long-time WGN sports editor Jack Rosenberg with the dedication of an honorary street sign at the corner of East Illinois Street and Cityfront Plaza Drive. “Rosey” worked as a producer, news writer, and sports editor with celebrated sports voices including Jack Brickhouse, Harry Caray, Vince Lloyd, Lou Boudreau, and others. He was a pioneer in modern sports production and broadcasting. His voice was rarely heard on-air, but the sound of his typewriter clacking in the background was unmistakable. However, in September, 2004, he did sit down for an hour-long conversation to share his memories with Dave Eanet.