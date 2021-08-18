From the archives: A visit with Jack Rosenberg

WGN Archives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jack Rosenberg (photo by Kristy Vicari)

Today, the City of Chicago is honoring long-time WGN sports editor Jack Rosenberg with the dedication of an honorary street sign at the corner of East Illinois Street and Cityfront Plaza Drive. “Rosey” worked as a producer, news writer, and sports editor with celebrated sports voices including Jack Brickhouse, Harry Caray, Vince Lloyd, Lou Boudreau, and others. He was a pioneer in modern sports production and broadcasting. His voice was rarely heard on-air, but the sound of his typewriter clacking in the background was unmistakable. However, in September, 2004, he did sit down for an hour-long conversation to share his memories with Dave Eanet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick
More Home Page Top Stories