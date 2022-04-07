Tonight, Marian Hossa will sign a ceremonial one-day contract and then officially retire as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Hossa’s career with the Blackhawks, this week from the WGN Radio archives we present a pair of WGN Radio TV commercials featuring Marian Hossa along with Blackhawks United Center organist Frank Pellico.
From the archives: A pair of WGN Radio TV commercials featuring Marian Hossa
by: Dave Marzullo
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720