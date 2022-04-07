Tonight, Marian Hossa will sign a ceremonial one-day contract and then officially retire as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Hossa’s career with the Blackhawks, this week from the WGN Radio archives we present a pair of WGN Radio TV commercials featuring Marian Hossa along with Blackhawks United Center organist Frank Pellico.

