Bruce Willis has been in the news this week with the announcement that he would be “stepping away” from his acting career due to a recent diagnosis of aphasia. From the archives, we look back at a conversation WGN’s Dean Richards had with Willis in February 2013, shortly after the release of A Good Day to Die Hard. Dean and Bruce talked about how the Die Hard movies reinvented the action movie genre and about what celebrities think about being interviewed.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction