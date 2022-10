On October 30, 1972, two Illinois Central Gulf commuter trains collided south of McCormick Place on tracks now known as the Metra Electric Line. 45 people were killed and 332 injured when an older, heavier, single-level train traveling full speed crashed into a newer, bi-level train made of lighter-weight materials backing up into a station it had overshot. The audio below includes some of the first moments as Chicagoans listening to the Wally Phillips show learned of the unfolding tragedy.

