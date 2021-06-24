From the archives: 17 Seconds and the Stanley Cup

In this June 24, 2013 file photo, the Chicago Blackhawks pose with the Stanley Cup after beating the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

17 Seconds. Any Blackhawks fan knows what that means. June 24, 2013. TD Garden in Boston. Blackhawks vs. Bruins. Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. With just over one minute left in the game, the Blackhawks scored two quick goals, first by Bryan Bickell followed by Dave Bolland, separated by just 17 seconds of game time, to win the game 3-2 and win the series 4-2. A season that was both delayed and shortened by a lockout ended in the best way possible – the Blackhawks winning their second Stanley Cup in four seasons and what would one of three from 2010 to 2015. And WGN Radio’s Blackhawks broadcast team of John Wiedeman and Troy Murray described all the action to radio listeners.

Final moments of Game 6:

Game 6 highlights:

