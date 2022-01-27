From the archive: Classic WGN Radio TV commercial featuring Dick Butkus and William ‘Refrigerator’ Perry

WGN Archives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Bear Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus has been in the news recently because of his newfound popularity on Twitter. So we thought it would be a good time to go back and take a look at a TV commercial featuring Butkus along with his WGN Radio Chicago Bears broadcast colleagues Wayne Larrivee and Jim Hart with a guest appearance from William “Refrigerator” Perry. Incidentally, it was 36 years ago yesterday that Larivee, Butkus and Hart were in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans describing the action as the Bears beat the Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular