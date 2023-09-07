What, oh what, is going on in the Department of Chicago Police? Here’s what. The temporary Chief of Police is on his way out, soon to be replaced, and is stepping, oh you might say stumbling, into trouble. His name is Fred Waller. His trouble is that in his hurry before being replaced he has promoted several policemen who have bad things in their record. Those records have been exposed under a newspaper headline hollering “Acting top cop shakes up command staff on his way out the door.” The moral of the story, Mr. Mayor, is to be more aware of bad behavior in City Hall. Or, if you must accept it, at least be more transparent about it.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: