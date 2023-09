So, what are you thinking now about the Chicago Bears? For me, I’m thinking that the Bears are in deep, deep bleep. The Bears are a bad football team that’s lost 13 games in a row and not once in 13 years has made it to the NFL playoffs. What’s unclear is whether there is something, anything, the Bears are doing about it, and whether the Bears are capable of, or even trying to do something about it.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: