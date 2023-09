I thought I could never think like John Catanzara, the politically extreme, often foul-mouthed President of the Chicago Police Union. But I’m thinking like him now as he criticizes City Hall’s decision to place homeless migrants in police stations. To help migrants, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is welcoming them to our Sanctuary City. OK, says Catanzara, but not in police workplaces. Welcome them, he says, into City Hall. Hmmm. That is a good idea.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: