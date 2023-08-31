Tony La Russa, once loved now lamented, has come back to the Chicago White Sox as a personal consultant to owner Jerry Reinsdorf because Reinsdorf believes Tony La Russa knows all that there is to know about Major League Baseball and because Jerry and Tony are dear friends. Some prominent and popular Chicago media sports guys are beating up on Jerry Reinsdorf for bringing his close buddy back. I’m a baseball fan feeling for Tony La Russa and crediting Jerry Reinsdorf for understanding and being loyal to a dear friend.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: