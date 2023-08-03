There is nothing that sells newspapers and stirs television ratings like vulgarity and sex. Patrick Fitzgerald, Northwestern’s former football coach, has a contract paying him more than $5 million a year and 8 years still to go. Fitzgerald is being sued by some of his former players who say he knew all about the locker room hazing and sexual abuse and permitted it to go on. His lawyer, Dan Webb, says the lawsuits contain no evidence of that, which means there will be an ugly courtroom battle.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: