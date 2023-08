There is more news being made by the Democratic Party about its 2024 Presidential Convention next summer at the United Center and McCormick Place in Chicago. Good news. The convention will be chaired by Minyon Moore of the South and West Sides of Chicago. Miss Moore is aiming to raise $85 million and working on being head honcho for what is certain to be one of the county’s most difficult and biggest events. So, Miss Moore, good luck to you.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: