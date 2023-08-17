Anybody who hangs out around Chicago’s City Hall is sure to see dumb things happen. I’ve been hanging out around City Hall for more than 50 years and have just seen what may have been one of the dumbest things ever, which is our rookie mayor, Brandon Johnson, kicking out of City Hall Dr. Allison Arwady. Mayor Johnson has not explained why he fired Arwady except to say, vaguely while campaigning, that he and Arwady have different philosophies. It’s clear nonetheless that she is recognized as a consummate public health professional and he is now recognized as a consummate political professional who understands she is too independent to fit into his cabinet. That’s the story, a sad one.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: