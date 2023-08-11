During this time of a Republican Party search for a 2024 presidential nominee, the newspapers, the network and cable TV are reporting that public opinion polls are showing that Donald Trump is far, far in front of all candidates running for the GOP nomination. Most of the famous media hot-shots are saying that despite the indictments and his alleged crimes, Donald Trump may be too far ahead to be caught. What they’re not saying is that they themselves are causing the Trump surge. Love him or hate him, people want to hear what Donald Trump has to say.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: