Why is former governor Chris Christie spending his riches campaigning for president? Chris Christie has been helping himself become, and stay, rich. And he’s been helping his buddies in the business world stay rich with him. During Christie’s retirement, his business buddies are paying him back with huge amounts of money to be their lobbyist and consultant. The moral of the story being: Have a career in public office, then retire and get really rich. Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective.

