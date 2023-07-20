To campaign for president, the candidates will raise millions, a few of them maybe a billion, a billion dollars to run for office. In other words they believe, and are acting, like the White House is for sale, which in fact it is. The candidates are spending fortunes buying time on television. What they pitch on TV — sometimes it’s true, sometimes it’s false — is crucial to winning votes. That’s causing me to miss the good old days when candidates were elected because of what they think instead of what they spend or pitch on TV. Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective.

