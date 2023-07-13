There’s been so much talk about NASCAR, Trump and DeSantis that you may be missing another one of those infamous money mysteries in Chicago’s City Hall, a multi-million dollar mystery involving David Brown, the recently departed Superintendent of Chicago Police. There was a report ten days ago in the Chicago Sun-Times that during David Brown’s 14 months as Superintendent, City Hall spent more than $3 million on a company in Boston, MA named PLET. Questions by reporters about police connections and that no-bid contract are not being answered. Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective.

