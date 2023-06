Finally, now at last, only two more days to go for NASCAR’s dynamite Chicago street race. The science people are saying NASCAR drivers will average only five miles a gallon of gas as they add pollutants to those Canadian wildfires already clouding our skyline. And, just one day after Chicago’s NASCAR street race, Chicago’s July 4th fireworks and their pollutants will arrive. Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective.

