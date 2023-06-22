The people of Illinois who are cheering Governor Pritzker for signing into law more gun control are in fear of the forces against gun control. The Pritzker law makes it a crime in Illinois to manufacture or sell or even advertise for sale the automatic and semiautomatic rifles being used in mass murders. Gov. Pritzker is a lawyer, predicting the Supreme Court will hear arguments against his law but eventually will rule in his favor. Given the makeup of the court, it seems unwise to count on it. Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective.

