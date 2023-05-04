It’s hard to feel sorry for Tucker Carlson. He’s been lying for a long time. And his embarrassing comments made it clear he had to go. But what’s next? Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective.
It’s hard to feel sorry for Tucker Carlson. He’s been lying for a long time. And his embarrassing comments made it clear he had to go. But what’s next? Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective.
