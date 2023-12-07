For many, many years, I’ve considered Joe Biden to be a thoughtful, knowledgeable, skillful politician. And I believe he’s been qualified for all the offices to which he’s been elected. He’s an honest and decent person. But in my opinion, it’s time for him to end his campaign to be re-elected. And, I believe I’m qualified to say so in part because Joe and I are about the same age. He’s 81. I’m 86. The demands on the presidency are overwhelming. At 81, Joe Biden is beyond a comfortable age to begin four more years of dealing with both friendly and hostile leaders of the Biden-rank in political office. When I watch him descending the stairs of an airplane, I worry about him. When I see him lost in a Joe Biden gaffe, I say to myself, “Oh no, Joe, you’re not up to four more years.”

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: