He’s getting what he deserves, that once-upon-a-time good guy who is now a bad guy. Rudy Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York ordered by a federal court to pay $148 million to two women, a mother and daughter, election workers in the 2020 Trump vs. Biden race in Georgia. Rudy was found by the court to have fabricated a story about the women stealing votes for Donald Trump. A lie, said the court, that Rudy spread through the media. The court ruled there was no evidence of the women stealing anything and that Rudy caused them to suffer death threats and has defamed them. Rudy is appealing the court order that he pay the women and he’s filed for bankruptcy. In politics, the whispering is that Rudy is a smart guy who should have thought about the consequences of defamation, not only $148 million but the possibility of prison. Thoughts about consequences he no doubt should have had.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: