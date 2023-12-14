In sports news this week, the big news is about baseball. A $700 million contract for a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. His name is Shohei Ohtani. He’s 29 years old, pitching fastballs at 99 miles an hour, and when not pitching, he’s batting at a nearly 300 average. It is in no way illegal or even unfair of baseball’s owners and players to earn and enjoy the fruits of their labor. But because so many people around the world are suffering and dying of preventable and curable diseases, maybe Major League Baseball could be required, or at least asked, to please share just a little more of its taxable baseball fortune. Maybe it’s time for baseball to give back?

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: