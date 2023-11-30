Most of Chicago is too busy these holidays to be thinking or even knowing about something really good going on in City Hall. The City Council being in the process of passing another law to crack down on noise. A law to require Chicago to install cameras with microphones on lampposts in and around downtown and empower police to ticket and fine people driving cars with revved up and excessively noisy mufflers. A crackdown on muffler noise is a great idea. Tickets and fines are still being determined. So, while our Council is considering, “Shhhh, be quiet!”

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: