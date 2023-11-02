It is hard right now to find good news in the news. But here is some very good news. The Attorney General of the State of Illinois is joining a team of Attorneys General that is filing lawsuits against Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms accusing them of feeding children false information, enticing teenagers to spread dangerous information that can cause depression, anxiety, or a real or imagined flaw in a physical appearance that can lead a teenager to harm himself or herself. Our good Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says that Facebook, Instagram and other platforms are motivated by profit and are spreading dangers that are “profoundly altering the social and psychological realities of a generation of young Americans” in what he’s calling a national crisis. Thank you, General Raoul, for knowing children are in a crisis and for being determined to help them out of it.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: