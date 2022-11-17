WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
by: Walter Jacobson, Dave Marzullo
Posted: Nov 17, 2022 / 10:00 AM CST
Updated: Nov 16, 2022 / 03:55 PM CST
Is J.B. Pritzker considering a run for President? Should he? Walter Jacobson gives his perspective.
Walter Jacobson will return after Thanksgiving, on December 1.
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now