All of a sudden, the most interesting player in presidential politics is not Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley or Joe Biden. They’re not saying anything new. Let’s have a look at Joe Manchin. Senator Joe Manchin is aching to be the presidential candidate of a third party running for the Oval Office. What he has going for him is his experience in combative politics and his personal wealth of multi-millions. Going against him is his history of being a kingpin in the businesses of mining and selling coal. That’s what made him wealthy but not much trusted in this time of need for climate control. What’s making him worth watching is his lust for the presidency atop a third party ticket. Biden vs. Trump vs. Manchin.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: