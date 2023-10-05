I am not a gambler. I’ve never been or even wanted to go to Las Vegas. But, I’ve been dying to go to the big casino that’s just opened here in Chicago to see what it’s like. So last Saturday I went to the casino, got in for free – there’s no charge, and felt like I was in a Hollywood movie. Beautiful colors. Flashing lights and sounds. And three floors of gamblers. I had a terrific time watching it all. I’m not promoting big casino gambling. But I recommend watching it. Any time. Any day. Last Saturday was, for me, a terrific show. More fun than Sunday watching the Bears.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: