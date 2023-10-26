Wherever you are, you no doubt have heard the news that Chicago’s weatherman, Tom Skilling of WGN Channel 9 TV, come next February will retire. I’ve heard it and am thinking, good for Tom Skilling. Not good for hundreds of thousands of the rest of us afraid to go to bed at night without hearing a Skilling forecast. He’s not only nice and likely the best media weatherperson in the country but also the most loyal to people with whom he’s worked for many years.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: