WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
by: Walter Jacobson, Dave Marzullo
Posted: Nov 1, 2022 / 01:44 PM CDT
Updated: Nov 1, 2022 / 01:44 PM CDT
If you didn’t watch the debate between candidates for governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey, you didn’t miss anything. Walter gives his perspective.
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now