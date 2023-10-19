The news reports about suffering and death in Israel and Gaza are so painful to watch that it is hard for me to turn on the TV. But it would be harder for me not to turn it on because of how important it is to keep up with the news. So I am turning on the TV and seeing something that compels me to shout out against what TV is doing, showing those pictures of dead and decaying bodies on the streets of Israel and Gaza. The pictures are not bringing an end to the bloodbath. They are bringing to television ratings and advertising dollars. Enough of those pictures of dead and decaying bodies. When there is time for talk on TV, please use it to better inform us about the history of Israel and Gaza and to explain the failures of both to avoid what’s happening there now.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: