Have you been reading the news about Dorothy Jean Tillman? If not, you’re missing a story not to be missed. A really wonderful story. Dorothy Jean Tillman is a granddaughter of a former Chicago alderwoman. Dorothy Jean is 17-years-old, of the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. I’ve been reading about her graduating from Arizona State University with a PhD in behavioral health and her studies and degrees in psychology and behavior. Dorothy Jean is the founder of the STEAM Institute, for science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs for children, including summer camps that she personally is funding. When she was 12-years-old, Dorothy Jean was earning a college degree. When 14, a master’s degree in environmental science. What a treat it is to read all that good news at the end of a year of so much bad news. We’ve been needing good news. So thank you Miss… about to be Dr. Tillman for sharing your very good news.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: