Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
by: Walter Jacobson, Dave Marzullo
Posted: Jan 26, 2023 / 10:00 AM CST
Updated: Jan 25, 2023 / 09:39 PM CST
Is Mayor Lori Lightfoot running scared? Scared by the damage being done to her campaign by headlines that suggest she is failing at her job. Walter Jacobson gives his perspective.
